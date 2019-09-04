XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparison side by side

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Moderna Inc. 19 43.55 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Moderna Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Moderna Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 168.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

