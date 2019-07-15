XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.40 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 2.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 2.7% respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.