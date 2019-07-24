XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.48 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 32.4 and 32.4. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.