XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 11.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.30% 68.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 2 1.69 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.62 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 and a Quick Ratio of 51.1. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s rivals beat XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.