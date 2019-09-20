XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 17.66 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.