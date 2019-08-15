XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 234.69% and its consensus price target is $19.78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.