XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Cellectis S.A. 17 43.29 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cellectis S.A.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 231.36% and its average price target is $38.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cellectis S.A.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.