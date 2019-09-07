XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.48 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 68.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 17.4%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.