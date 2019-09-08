XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 3.1%. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.