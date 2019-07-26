XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Comparing side by side

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.46 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 32.4 while its Current Ratio is 32.4. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.