XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Contrasting side by side

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 385.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.