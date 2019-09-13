XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 372.62 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.