XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

32.4 and 32.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.