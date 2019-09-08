Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.51 N/A -5.14 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.40 N/A 0.30 105.97

Demonstrates Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Varex Imaging Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Varex Imaging Corporation’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 46.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.