Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -5.63 0.00 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 50.95 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 2.9 and 1.4. Competitively, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 4.7 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 51.4%. Insiders owned 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 1.4% 37.62% 129.37% 118.94% 236.09% 244.05%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.