Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -5.63 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 4 1.14 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1%

Volatility and Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Its rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 65.9%. Insiders held 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.8% are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.