Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -5.63 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.85 N/A 0.49 8.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.4% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Accuray Incorporated is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Its rival Accuray Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Accuray Incorporated’s potential upside is 25.31% and its consensus target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.02% are Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.