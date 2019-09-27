Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 -0.17 1.77M -5.14 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 38 -0.25 21.00M -12.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 65,424,706.14% 453.3% -91.6% ShockWave Medical Inc. 55,955,235.81% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival ShockWave Medical Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ShockWave Medical Inc. is $33, which is potential 12.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats ShockWave Medical Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.