Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -5.14 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 25810.31 N/A -1.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Motus GI Holdings Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 37.7%. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.02%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Motus GI Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.