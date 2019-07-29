Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -79.40% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 65.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 2.22% -0.32% 8.07% -4.05% -52.25% 91.3% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 10.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.