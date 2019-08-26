Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Comparison side by side

Both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.56 N/A -5.14 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta means Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Invacare Corporation are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Invacare Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 0%. About 1.02% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.