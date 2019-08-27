Xpo Logistics (XPO) Valuation Rose While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding; Bluestein R H & Company Position in Masimo (MASI) Decreased as Stock Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 478,870 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $149.28. About 198,622 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 10,525 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 156,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

