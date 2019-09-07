Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Rose While Cypress Funds Has Trimmed by $4.51 Million Its Holding; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Btim Has Upped Its Holding

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44M shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 122,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 422,944 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XPO Logistics Suffers Sales, Profit Declines – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Still Cheap After EPS Stunner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics and NestlÃ© to Co-Present Supply Chain Transformation Strategy at IMHX 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.31M for 16.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

