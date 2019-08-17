Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Price Rose While L & S Advisors Trimmed Stake; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $309,200; Market Valuation Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. It closed at $8.17 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 870,154 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.37 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 7,106 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 84,706 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company reported 0.04% stake. Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Raymond James Financial Ser Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 18,604 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 2,521 shares. Sigma Planning owns 4,246 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 12,140 shares. Thomas White owns 10,985 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 77,156 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co accumulated 29,491 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 326,182 shares in its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance High Income by 325,344 shares to 909,036 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

