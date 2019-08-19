Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Cut Holding by $745,339; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Jlb & Associates Inc

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 994,761 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics to go the last mile – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,250 are held by Perkins Mgmt. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 18,550 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 7,106 shares stake. Pension Ser holds 162,757 shares. Brinker Capital reported 8,315 shares stake. Huntington Bancshares reported 2,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Stevens Capital Lp owns 19,839 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 5,000 shares. Tobam invested 0.48% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 23,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 4.14M shares. Moreover, Globeflex Lp has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,691 shares. Cna Financial Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,500 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.64% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 946,540 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De holds 2.18% or 14,651 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated invested in 4,258 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 79,884 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Gru. Prudential Public holds 1.27 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt reported 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Icon Advisers holds 27,920 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 1.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.73 million shares. At State Bank holds 0.04% or 1,196 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).