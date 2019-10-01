Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $2.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Atria Investments Holds Position in U S Physical Therapy (USPH)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 36,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 179,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40 million, down from 216,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 362,560 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 8,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, up from 4,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 7,732 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold USPH shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.64 million shares or 0.57% more from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). First Manhattan Communications accumulated 0% or 830 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 6,092 shares. Punch & Assoc Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.59% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 7,925 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.02% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 19,251 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.26M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 39,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 4,078 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 8,661 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 740 shares. Copeland Management Lc holds 209,405 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 19,795 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 74,443 shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,734 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDEF) by 19,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,415 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Nine-Clinic Group Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 05, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADUS or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings – Business Wire” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishrs Ibnds Dec 27 Corp Etf by 99,936 shares to 334,477 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VTIP) by 6,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Vivendi Sa (VIVHY).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “XPO Logistics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson to spend $1B for hiring, expanding tech tools – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Is A Cash-Generating Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics Honored by Raytheon with EPIC Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.64M for 16.80 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 38,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc invested in 36,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 1.05 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs reported 3,930 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 463,905 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,700 shares. Advisory Services Networks has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 390 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 62,407 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 8.50M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has 240,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 255,737 shares in its portfolio.