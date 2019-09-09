Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Were Volatile While Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Stake by $5.29 Million

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.49 million shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.08 million market cap company. It closed at $4.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 600 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 79,239 shares. Shaker Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oak Hill Limited Partnership has 3.9% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 521,060 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners holds 0.03% or 20,950 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 2,600 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,245 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 9,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 600 shares. Stifel holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 310,486 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.02% or 2.07M shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.31 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ionic Management Limited holds 9,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 4,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Venator Cap Ltd invested in 55,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 22,241 shares in its portfolio. 5,479 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 404,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Corp has 49,200 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 273,048 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Grp Llc has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Daiwa Gru reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Pension Serv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

