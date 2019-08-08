Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raised Holding; Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Radware LTD (RDWR) Stake by $4.58 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 84,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 72,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 358,720 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 98,883 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2019 : CZR, FITB, RDWR, MSFT, AAPL, QQQ – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Radware Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Secures Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Global Financial Technology Services Provider – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware to Acquire ShieldSquare for Expansion of Its Cloud Security Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Telxius enhances its Security service with Radware – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.