Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Concourse Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Exelon (EXC) Stake by $16.08 Million

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 12,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 69,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 660,414 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.71M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 3.13 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Ltd Llc holds 9,304 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company holds 1.52% or 471,094 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Farmers Merchants Invs has 2,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 14,262 shares. Fil has 0.46% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp owns 21,005 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 576,560 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 5,578 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12,342 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.81 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 116,296 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company invested in 48,920 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 147,820 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $32.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 103,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.