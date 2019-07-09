Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Stake by $545,900 as Shares Declined; Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Stock Declined While Natixis Has Cut Its Stake by $386,650

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 296,791 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR

Natixis decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,053 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 17,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 698,522 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 27/04/2018 – SALAS, GOLBORNE, CONTESSE APPROVED TO JOIN SQM BOARD IN CHILE; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,491 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 4,967 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 74,142 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 337,979 shares. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.23% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 7,172 shares. Thomas White International Limited invested in 10,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 7,315 are held by First Tru Advsr L P. Stillwater Advsr Lc reported 64,485 shares stake. Summit Secs Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 50,672 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 6,700 shares. 96,808 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 18,132 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,800 shares to 8,562 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Have XPO Logistics Shares Fallen Over 50% Since October? – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – “Shipper Of Choice” â€“ It Can Be A Sweet Deal To Partner With Nestle – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why XPO Logistics Shares Slumped 17.2% in February and Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Pilots Labor Productivity Tools in Less-Than-Truckload – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics to Move the Tour de France for Another Six Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 332,403 shares to 481,904 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 33,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Dropbox, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on November 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Lithium Stock SQM Dropped 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Sociedad Quimica y Minera vs. Lithium Americas – The Motley Fool” published on December 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does China’s Latest Lithium Grab Make Lithium Americas Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2018.