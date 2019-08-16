Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Value Rose While Cypress Funds Has Lowered by $4.51 Million Its Position; Rmb Capital Management Holding in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Boosted as Shares Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 205.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 23,136 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 7,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 91,094 shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 842,692 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 64,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 85,184 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 7,063 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 24,225 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 17,919 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation owns 14,521 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Citadel Limited invested in 0% or 6,237 shares. Aperio Grp stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). State Street Corp holds 337,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 17,219 shares. 1,623 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 2,257 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 22,077 shares to 543,257 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 162,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

