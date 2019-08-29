Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position Lifted by Ls Investment Advisors Llc; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $712,000 as Share Value Declined

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 628.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 6,763 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 737,770 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.47. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 22,024 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,339 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Barclays Plc has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 110,851 shares. Holt Advisors Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 26,735 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Skytop Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 75,000 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 7,106 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,701 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 29,200 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 5,289 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 215,340 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 30,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Spruce House Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12.75 million shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 84,706 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 687,554 shares stake.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.79% or 1,635 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 525 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability owns 11,300 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial has 76 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 874 are owned by Sky Invest Group Inc Limited. Garde Capital invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,532 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Hwg Lp holds 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,330 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 544 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited owns 7,127 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc has 8.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 492 shares. Front Barnett Limited has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.