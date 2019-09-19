Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position Boosted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Position in Masimo (MASI) by $414,844 as Stock Price Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 41,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 107,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, up from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 756,556 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 2,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 11,097 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.33. About 335,141 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,346 shares to 20,124 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 23,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 21,580 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 25,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Advsrs Llc has invested 0.64% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 63,570 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Btim Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tru Of Vermont reported 41 shares. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 11,097 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 1,890 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 43,737 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,687 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 89,948 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 64,892 shares.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86 million for 53.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 173,184 shares to 703,041 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,741 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).