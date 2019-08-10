Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Valuation Rose While Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Birinyi Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $417,000 as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 969,608 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

