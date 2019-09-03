Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding Upped by Steinberg Asset Management Llc; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Its Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.52 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company's stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Inc holds 0% or 2,523 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oppenheimer & Co Inc owns 0.11% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 77,111 shares. 7,856 are owned by Sigma Investment Counselors. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 18,433 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 240,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,745 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 684,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 58,067 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 70,371 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 339,066 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 96,360 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $34.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,012 shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A (Put) by 17,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Inc (Call) (NYSE:CPE).

