Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding Has Boosted by Lagoda Investment Management Lp; Mirae Asset Global Investments Increases Holding in Nustar Energy LP (NS)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.05 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 261,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 412,553 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

