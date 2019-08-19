Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $805,600 as Valuation Rose; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $996,300

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 72,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.62 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 28,303 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 22,103 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bard Inc accumulated 0.61% or 29,127 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Legal & General Public Ltd stated it has 1.30M shares. 76,000 were reported by Sit Invest Assoc Inc. Shanda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Apg Asset Nv holds 313,866 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Westpac Bk Corp owns 17,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ftb Advsr Inc owns 1,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 22,965 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.55% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spruce House Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 25.18% or 12.75M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 69,116 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 212,442 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 7,835 shares in its portfolio. 22,395 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,050 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 28,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd has 162,465 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 12,735 shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New England Rech & Management accumulated 4,450 shares. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 3.88M shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why XPO Shares Gained 26.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Fell 23.5% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – XPO To Repurchase Up To $1B In Stock; Analyst Lifts Rating To “Buy” – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.