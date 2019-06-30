Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $774,330; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake Boosted by Davis R M Inc

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 35,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,621 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.09M, up from 519,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 2.25 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 3.52M shares traded or 115.82% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50,423 shares to 153,206 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,807 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Lc invested in 190,645 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Communication reported 19,413 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 1,991 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 1,837 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 31,972 shares. Vestor has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc Markets Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Swiss Bankshares has 789,009 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 26,235 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 45,896 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp owns 30,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,851 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Cap Associates Ny invested in 0.91% or 7,000 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares to 52,757 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 96,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.