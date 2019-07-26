Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $774,330; As Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Shares Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Has Cut by $52.47 Million Its Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 868,743 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 728,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares to 6.96M shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares to 52,757 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,012 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

