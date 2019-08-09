Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $774,330 as Market Value Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Increased Its Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) by $2.00 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 606,453 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 11,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 94,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, up from 82,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $154.13. About 519,390 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4,250 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 542,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,650 were reported by Whittier Trust. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 26,095 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Stifel Financial holds 16,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oak Associate Ltd Oh invested in 0.5% or 46,900 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 162,280 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 94,054 shares. Asset One reported 22,061 shares. Denali Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Twitter And Snapchat’s Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Commences $750M Modified Dutch Auction – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Upgrades Snap Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renren Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,310 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd owns 59,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Lc owns 10,330 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 12,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corp owns 3.88M shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.05% or 2.43M shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,165 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Nj owns 18,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 16,462 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 33,156 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.07% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 174,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,700 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested in 30,004 shares.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares to 52,757 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,219 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.