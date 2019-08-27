Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Holding by $774,330; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Joho Capital Upped Holding by $975,480

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 393,911 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $200.45. About 767,055 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 31,457 shares to 59,298 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,090 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost a buyer of XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 22,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 19,512 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.03% stake. Northpointe Cap Lc reported 0.62% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mason Street Advisors Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 100 shares. Epoch Prns owns 2.60M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 19,839 shares. 29,491 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Com. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Perkins Mngmt has invested 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 806,038 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 59,500 shares or 6.03% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 5,291 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor owns 486,825 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has 194,435 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.13% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 618,182 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,832 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Saturna Capital holds 2.22% or 459,021 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 713 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.33% or 21,802 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scotia owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,491 shares.