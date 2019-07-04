Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $745,339; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 496,410 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 40,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,431 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 73,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $247.59. About 911,247 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74 million for 23.45 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 50,111 shares to 161,037 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 59,678 shares. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Northpointe Capital Limited Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 36,879 shares. Perkins Cap Management reported 4,250 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 30,004 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiger Eye Capital reported 11,143 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 142,145 shares. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,371 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated holds 77,111 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).