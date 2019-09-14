Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Position by $356,193 as Stock Price Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.48 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 43,805 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 24,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 8.43 million shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 678,506 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.22 million, down from 684,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 230,076 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baupost Gru Limited Com Ma reported 1.50 million shares stake. 135,168 are held by Invesco Limited. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 4,059 shares. Natixis reported 16,708 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 230,000 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.05% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 37,630 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Dnb Asset Management As holds 17,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 685,854 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 164,014 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,458 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 7,596 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 17,667 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 18,162 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,635 shares to 317,214 shares, valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 74,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.64 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

