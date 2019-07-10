Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Middleton & Co Upped Its Stake by $1.26 Million as Share Price Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Maintains Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,395 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 28,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $226.26. About 544,180 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 994,474 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 4,208 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 34,789 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 326,182 shares. Utah Retirement holds 23,621 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 482 shares. Tobam stated it has 177,536 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 29,491 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,834 shares stake. Cannell Peter B And Company Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Buckingham Management stated it has 112,842 shares. 216,273 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 488,256 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 768,814 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,149 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.23% or 14,457 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.35% or 2,649 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 1,275 shares. Cap Ww reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 63,302 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 1,378 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 1,700 shares. Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y has 0.39% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wealthquest reported 0.23% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,242 shares. Moreover, Winfield has 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 829,297 shares. 80,687 were reported by Cibc Markets.