Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Middleton & Co Has Raised Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 249.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 404,733 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 884.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 10,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.31. About 2.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 03/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart inches closer to adding Flipkart in its kitty; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,148 shares to 45,129 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,455 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.