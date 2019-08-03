Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder L & S Advisors Decreased Position by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose; Senator Investment Group LP Maintains Position in D R Horton (DHI)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 22,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 39,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 4.40M shares traded or 214.68% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – ‘We’ve Got Our Mojo Back!”, Jacobs Declares As XPO Shows Operational Strength In First Quarter – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why XPO Shares Gained 26.7% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics to go the last mile – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 33,536 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 7,835 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has 0.57% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 25,751 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 178,847 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 18,433 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 240,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 69 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 58,067 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 339,066 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 16 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 24,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo: Forestar Group Has A ‘Clear Path’ To 54% EPS CAGR Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $191.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).