Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Korea Investment Has Trimmed Stake by $1.71 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Boston Family Office Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 10,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 35,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 46,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 737,394 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 81,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.44M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,543 shares. 58,925 were reported by Element Capital Limited. 7 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,036 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% or 1.13 million shares. Advisory Ltd Llc reported 1,808 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 2,080 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.08% stake. Rampart Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. Northern stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amer Cap Incorporated invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 20,396 were accumulated by Lpl Llc.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,152 shares to 43,109 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $172.63 million for 19.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 18,309 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).