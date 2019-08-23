Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Investment House Has Cut Position by $1.36 Million as Share Price Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Willdan Group (WLDN) Stake by $478,780

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 43,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 55,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 22,385 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 25,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 48,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 73,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 737,176 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 102,162 shares. Advisory Llc holds 100 shares. 36,879 were reported by Northpointe Limited Liability Corp. Tower Rech Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,967 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 2,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 19,183 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Holding Pte invested in 1.03% or 162,465 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Fjarde Ap has 84,706 shares. Walleye Trading Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability has 4,165 shares. National Asset Inc stated it has 4,351 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.21% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 106,657 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 347,300 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,083 were reported by Us State Bank De. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 471,126 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 12,395 shares. Partners Lc reported 5,400 shares. 157 are held by Fmr Limited Com. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Blackrock stated it has 621,643 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 4,298 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.86% or 158,847 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 10,157 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 48,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 24,156 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.35% stake. Rbf Cap Limited Co has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

