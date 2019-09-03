Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $323,676

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 84,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 72,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 911,427 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 4.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares to 75,663 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8,391 shares to 55,909 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,006 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).