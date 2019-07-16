Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Cut Its Stake by $4.51 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $1.28 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 1.97M shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 9.34M shares traded or 91.69% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.01% or 684,755 shares. 488,256 are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 106,657 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested in 8,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 28,242 shares. Cwm Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 125 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 7,106 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 699 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.08% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 29,200 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 19,183 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 423,300 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.83% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Middleton Company Ma has 33,375 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 69,116 are held by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,143 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 161,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.03% or 37,100 shares. Baskin Fincl Serv invested in 1.89% or 197,639 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 93,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 0.62% or 1.41M shares. Advisory Limited Com holds 0.02% or 6,064 shares in its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 125,000 shares. Goodhaven Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 95,075 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 1.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 706,221 shares. 6,380 are held by Capital Investment Advsr. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru reported 8,598 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 967,337 shares stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of stock was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

